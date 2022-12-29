Lincoln City Libraries Offer January Reading Challenge

(Getty Images)

Lincoln, NE (December 29, 2022) Lincoln City Libraries invites residents to participate in the annual Winter Reading Challenge from January 1 through 31, 2023. This year’s Beanstack theme is “All the Feels” and encourages readers of all ages to feel, experience, and dive into how reading enlivens our emotions—all while earning badges on a virtual bingo card.

Participants can earn virtual tickets for reading time they record, which can then be entered into drawings for prize packages worth $50 each. Prize packages include gift cards from:

Valentino’s and Google Play

Target and Popeyes

Lowe’s and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Francie & Finch and Xbox

Barnes & Noble and Amigos

In addition to the prize packages, everyone who completes a bingo will be entered into grand prize drawings for a Fire 7 tablet-16GB with Alexa or a Kindle Paperwhite-8G.

To enroll, visit lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org beginning January 1, 2023, or contact library staff for assistance. Bingo cards for keeping track of reading time are available at all library locations. To qualify for the challenge and be eligible for prizes, reading times must be recorded on the Beanstack site by January 31.