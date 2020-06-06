Lincoln Lifts Curfews for Weekend
Unlike Omaha, the City of Lincoln has decided against a weekend of curfews, reports our media partner 10/11 News.
In a news conference on Friday, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird explained that, at the time, she believed having a curfew would help stop escalation of the protests and that “as a white person, my lens on the world prevented me from recognizing how the use of curfew could foster mistrust and increased tensions.”
The Mayor said the goal is for protesters to feel heard and remain safe.
