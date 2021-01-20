Lincoln Littles Giving Day Set for February 12th
(KFOR NEWS January 20, 2021) Lincoln Community Foundation, in partnership with Lincoln Littles and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, will host the third annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day on February 12, Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. The giving day will raise funds for tuition assistance, allowing more children from working, lower-income families to access quality early childhood education programs. Launched in 2019 and inspired by the Prosper Lincoln agenda on Early Childhood, the day has raised $1.3 million to assist more than 300 children.
“Access to quality early childcare is essential for our families and critical to Lincoln’s future,” said Barbara Bartle, President of the Lincoln Community Foundation. “Lincoln has come together for the past two years to support Lincoln Littles giving day. With the impact of the pandemic this year, the need is even greater.”
The community can make online donations now through February 12 at 11:59 p.m. at LincolnLittles.org. Donations may also be mailed to the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Checks must be written to “Lincoln Community Foundation” with “Lincoln Littles” in the memo line.
The Lincoln Littles initiative strives to create equal opportunities for all children in Lincoln to learn and grow in their early years. Access to high-quality early childhood experiences enables children to be kindergarten-ready and to develop into successful community citizens. The National Chamber of Commerce Foundation says that quality early childhood education is important for today’s workforce as well as preparing the future workforce.
“We are a family of four and my husband lost his job recently. His income was the primary source of income for our mortgage, the cars, preschool, all the big things. When he lost his job my first thought was – what about our kids?” said one parent who received Lincoln Littles tuition assistance. “To say, ‘thank you’ wouldn’t even begin to describe our gratitude for the Lincoln Littles Scholarship we received.”
