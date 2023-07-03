Lincoln Man Accused of Assault, Terroristic Threats Following Sunday Morning Incident

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 3)–A 34-year-old man is behind bars, facing several charges after he wouldn’t come out of his home Sunday morning in a north Lincoln neighborhood.

Police say officers were called to the 5200 block of Ervin Street about a reported assault. Probable cause was developed to arrest 34-year-old Ernesto Leyva. After about three hours, Leyva came out peacefully and was taken into custody. He was arrested for 1st-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance.

The victim had some injuries, according to Lincoln Police.