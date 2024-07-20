Lincoln Man Accused of Insurance Fraud

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 20)–Court records say a 29-year-old Lincoln man is suspected of insurance fraud, after he allegedly took more than $23,000 in claims.

Manuel Rivera faces three counts of fraudulent insurance acts of $5,000 or more. An arrest affidavit shows the fraud came to light in May 2023, when Rivera reported a theft loss claim through a homeowner policy with State Farm, after getting a cancellation notice. State Farm asked for additional information regarding the loss and Rivera withdrew his claim. The affidavit also says State Farm reported the claim, after it appeared to be suspicious when Rivera submitted receipts that were not genuine.

The affidavit alleges Rivera continued contacting LPD to report additional items he discovered missing and used updated police reports to update his losses with the insurance company.