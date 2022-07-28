Lincoln Man Accused of Kidnapping and Sexually Assaulting a 12-year-old Girl

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 28)–A 59-year-old Lincoln man is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on Sunday, after he picked her up from a northwest Lincoln neighborhood.
Mensah Gozo was charged on Tuesday with first-degree sexual assault of a child and felony child enticement. According to Lincoln Police Assistant Chief Jason Stille on Thursday, they received a call around 10am Sunday of the girl missing.
“We were made aware of a missing person case in the area of 1st and Cornhusker,” Stille said. “Officers responded and found that a 12-year-old girl had left the home and she had not returned and the parents were worried.”
Just before noon Sunday, Stille said the girl was returned to the area of her home by Gozo.
According to a court affidavit, the girl told officers Gozo picked her up, drove her to his home at 2274 “W” Street and sexually assaulted her. Police believe the girl got a change of clothes and different shoes from Gozo, before she was returned home.
Gozo was arrested on Sunday night and remains in the Lancaster County Jail.
Stille says police haven’t found any evidence in their ongoing investigation that would show Gozo knew the victim before he apparently had gone to kidnap her. However, nothing is being ruled out.
Stille adds it’s possible Gozo could be responsible for other cases, while there aren’t any details to release at this time. Anyone that’s had contact with Gozo is being asked to come forward and contact LPD.
LPD Captain Jake Dilsaver is in charge of the Special Victims Unit and said there are a lot of resources available for sexual assault victims and their families, such as Voices of Hope, the Friendship Home, Child Advocacy Center, the Department of Health and Human Services. He did commend the work of officers on Sunday helping look for the 12-year-old.
Stille added that prevention of having a child kidnapped and sexually assault should start before it happens. He said parents should have an open dialogue with their children on a number of things, including on what to do if someone approaches you and what to do if something happens.