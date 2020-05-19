Lincoln Man Accused of Punching, Kicking Officer Following Disturbance Faces Several Felony Counts
Chase Traxler (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 19)–A man who walked into the wrong apartment and confronted two men, tried to escape Lincoln Police by punching and kicking one of the responding officers on Monday afternoon.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says investigators showed up to the apartment complex near 48th and Highway 2 about an assault in progress. Officers saw 25-year-old Chase Traxler with several bystanders, who claim he was responsible for the disturbance. Bonkiewicz says Traxler went into the wrong apartment and confronted two men living there. The two men told police they tried to get Traxler out of the door.
As police were trying to put Traxler in handcuffs, he allegedly punched an officer in the face and tried to get away. Traxler then started knocking on the door of an apartment occupied by someone who has a protection order against him. He was handcuffed, but kicked the same officer in the knee.
After arriving at the Lancaster County Jail, Traxler resisted correctional officers trying to take him into custody.
Traxler is facing assault on a police officer charges, resisting arrest, trespassing, violation of a protection order, disturbing the peace and outstanding warrant for felony domestic assault.