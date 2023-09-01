Lincoln Man Accused of Selling Fentanyl, Other Drugs to Undercover Officers

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 1)–Court filings say a 47-year-old Lincoln man allegedly sold more than two dozen fentanyl pills to undercover officers with the Narcotics Task Force in seven different encounters since May.

Anthony Gilmore had been under investigation, after his alleged connection to a nonfatal overdose. Gilmore is accused of selling a host of drugs to police, including 20 fentanyl pills, 15 other illegal opioids, a few grams of cocaine and 15 grams of marijuana.

Police took Gilmore to jail after they arrested him Tuesday afternoon near 48th and Huntington.