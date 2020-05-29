Lincoln Man Accused of Shooting Another Man Facing Attempted Murder Charge
Antoine Johnson (Courtesy Photo)
GRAND ISLAND–(KFOR May 29)–A 34-year-old Lincoln man wanted in connection to a Thursday morning shooting in Grand Island is in custody and is charged with attempted first-degree murder and several other charges, according to court documents on Friday.
Antoine Johnson is accused of shooting 31-year-old Gary Zierke III of Lincoln in the head. He remains in critical condition, after he was life-flighted to an Omaha hospital. In addition to attempted first-degree murder, Johnson is also charged with First Degree Assault and two counts of Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.
The investigation into the shooting is continuing, but Grand Island Police said Thursday the shooting was drug-related. GIPD also wanted to question another possible victim, who was reportedly pushed into Johnson’s getaway vehicle at gunpoint. That person is believed to have witnessed the shooting.
Johnson was scheduled to be in Hall County Court Friday. The max penalties for conviction on the charges he faces total 200 years in prison.