Lincoln Man Accused of Trying To Assault Woman, While Trying To Get a Ride
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 10)–A 27-year-old Lincoln man is facing several charges, after he threatened to stab a woman, then caught kicking in two doors to nearby apartments on Monday night.
Guno Yankton is in jail, facing charges of atttempted second degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.
According to Sgt. Angela Sands, a 73-year-old woman was getting into her car near 10th and South around 7pm Monday, when Yankton walked up and asked for a ride. The woman told him no, then Yankton allegedly pulled out a knife and put it to her neck, then tried to stab her in the chest.
Sands says the woman was able to get away from Yankton and honked the car horn for help, scaring him off.
Police were called and they found Yankton near 10th and Plum, where he was caught kicking the two apartment doors. Sgt. Sands says alcohol is believed to have been a factor.