Lincoln Man Accused of Using Social Media And Give Drugs To Underage Girls For Sex
Terran Tobias McKethan (Courtesy of LSO)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 19)–A 42-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, accused of contacting underage girls through social media, promising them drugs in exchange for sex.
On Friday, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Terran Tobias McKethan was arrested around 3pm Thursday near 40th and Huntington on several charges, including sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child, sex offender registry violation, contributing to delinquency of a minor, enticing by electronic communications, soliciting prostitution, child abuse and delivery of controlled substance.
Sheriff Wagner said the investigation started December 19, 2020, with a report from the Department of Health and Human Services, where deputies believe McKethan was contacting girls via Snapchat or on other social media platforms, offering them marijuana in exchange for sex acts. Three victims have been contacted: a 14-year-old girl and two 16-year-old girls, one of which was 15-years-old when the incident happened. Wagner believes there are more victims out there.
Deputies would like for any girls who’ve had contact with McKethan to contact investigators, especially if they believe they’ve been victimized by him. You can speak with deputies at LSO by calling (402) 441-6500.
Sheriff Wagner says McKethan has several different names that he uses on social media.