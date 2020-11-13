Lincoln Man Among Four Arrested In Sioux City Area
Courtesy of 1011now
NOVEMBER 13, 2020 (SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NEB.) — Nebraska State Troopers and Dakota County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested four people following a pursuit in Dakota County in the early morning hours Thursday.
At approximately 12:10 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed a Ford Escape speeding on Highway 75 in South Sioux City. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and fled south. The trooper pursued.
The vehicle turned west on 164th street, then north on Highway 110, and eventually east on Highway 20. As the vehicle merged onto Interstate 129 it crossed the median and drove eastbound in the westbound lanes before turning back into the median and driving westbound in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle then left the road, drove into the ditch and down a steep hill, where it rolled onto its roof.
All four occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot. The trooper was able to take one person into custody immediately. The other three were quickly located by Dakota County deputies and another trooper.
The occupants were Kyle Bottorff, 24, of Hawarden, Iowa, Shanelle Horn, 28, of Winnebago, Nebraska, Arden Stabler, 29, of Decatur, Nebraska, and Frederick Baxter, 48, of Lincoln, Nebraska. All four were arrested for obstructing a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Bottorff, Stabler, and Baxter were lodged in Dakota County Jail. Horn was transported to the hospital in Sioux City for an unrelated issue.
Man Dies After Gun Accidentally Goes Off And Fatally Injuring Him