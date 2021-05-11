Lincoln Man Arrested After Drugs And Weapon Were Found Following Crash
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 11)–A crash early Sunday morning at 40th and “O” Streets leads Lincoln Police to finding an open bottle of alcohol, along with drugs, paraphernalia and a weapon.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz on Tuesday said a vehicle hit a light pole and found an open bottle of whiskey. Investigators searched the car and later found 56 grams of a substance that pre-tested positive for methamphetamine, 26 grams of suspected marijuana, numerous empty plastic baggies, a digital scale, 7 cell phones, glass pipes, a syringe, and a tomahawk.
Officers arrested the driver 31-year-old Isaak Johnson of Lincoln for the following offenses: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, driving during suspension, open alcohol container in vehicle, and careless driving.