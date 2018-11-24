Lincoln Man Arrested After Falsely Reporting Someone with a Gun at North Lincoln Grocery Store

A man was arrested early Saturday morning after he falsely reported someone with a gun at a Lincoln grocery store.

Capt. Dale with Lincoln Police said at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, 37-year-old Leonard Hernandez, of Lincoln, locked himself in a bathroom while high on drugs at Hy-Vee, near N. 27th and Superior streets.

When officers arrived, they found that nobody in the store had a gun, and Hernandez, banging on a garbage can to create a gunshot-like sound. He was arrested for obstructing a government operation.