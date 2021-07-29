Lincoln Man Arrested After He Got Over The Fence To The Governor’s Mansion

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 29)–The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 31-year-old Lincoln man, after he jumped the fence at the Governor’s Mansion at 14th and “H” on Wednesday afternoon.
State Patrol officials say Capitol Security saw the man, later identified as Lejay Daniels, sit down in the backyard and was contacted without incident. Security found meth on Daniels, as well. He initially provided a false name but used a mobile A-F-I-S device to positively identify him.
Daniels was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and trespassing, among other charges. Governor Pete Ricketts was not at the mansion at the time of this incident.