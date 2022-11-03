Lincoln Man Arrested After Leaving Scene of Multi-Vehicle Crash

MIkeal MacGowan (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 3)–A 27-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after he was arrested for DUI and cited on other charges, after a multi-vehicle crash just before 9:30pm Wednesday in downtown Lincoln.

Police Captain Todd Kocian on Thursday said officers were called to 16th and “O” Street, where witnesses reported that one of the drivers, later identified as Mikeal MacGowan, was running away on foot. Officers found MacGowan in a parking lot along the south side of “O” Street between 16th and 17th Streets. He was showing signs of impairment and was uncooperative with officers.

According to Captain Kocian, MacGowan was eastbound on “O” Street, when his vehicle hit the south curb, lost control and hit the side of another eastbound vehicle. After impact, MacGowan’s vehicle then hit four parked vehicles.

MacGowan was arrested for first offense DUI, but cited and released for refusing a chemical test, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief and obstructing a police officer.

Damage to MacGowan’s vehicle is around $10,000, while the total damage to the other vehicles affected is around $13,400.