Lincoln Man Arrested After Seizure of Drugs, Explosives and a Gun From His Home

Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–A 51-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after authorities seized drugs, explosives and a gun at his home on Wednesday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release to KFOR News on Friday that troopers, along with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a warrant at a home near 30th and “F” Street, where they found seven pounds of marijuana and smaller amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, tramadol pills, and THC wax.

Investigators also found a shotgun, several boxes of ammunition, and two M class explosives. The explosives were removed from the home by the NSP Bomb Squad.

Jeffrey Ziegler was arrested and put in Lancaster County Jail for possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and unlawful possession of an explosive.

###