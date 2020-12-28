Lincoln Man Arrested Following Arson At A Car Lot
Photo by Elijah Herbel - KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 28)–Lincoln Police arrested a man suspected of setting a car on fire Sunday night in the lot of Pham Motor Sports at 2500 State Fair Park Drive.
Captain Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR News an officer responding to the scene saw a car catch on fire and a man running away. The suspect, 37-year-old Steven Howard of Lincoln, was quickly captured.
“Mr. Howard had a gas can with him,” according to Captain Dilsaver. Howard was arrested for arson.
Damage to the car was estimated at $4,000 and no one was hurt, according to Dilsaver. The motive behind the arson remains under investigation.