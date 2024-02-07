Lincoln Man Arrested Following Early Wednesday Morning Pursuit

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–A traffic violation in southeast Lancaster County early Wednesday morning led to a pursuit.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says a deputy saw a vehicle run a stop sign at 96th and Olive Creek Road and the vehicle fled the area. Speeds reached 80 mph on gravel roads and Imes allegedly violated several more stop signs along the way.

Houchin says at 54th and Saltillo, another deputy deployed stop sticks and the driver lost control at 27th and Saltillo, then came to a rest without wrecking.

The driver, 36-year-old Brandon Imes of Lincoln, was arrested for felony flee to avoid arrest and two misdemeanor warrants for driving under suspension. He also had fake plates on the vehicle.