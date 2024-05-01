Lincoln Man Arrested For Drug Possession, Occupying Stolen Motorcycle

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 1)–Lincoln Police late Monday afternoon arrested a 51-year-old Lincoln man following a traffic stop made on a motorcycle near 33rd and “O” Street.

Investigators say the stop was made for an obstructed license plate and when the officer contacted the driver, later identified as Shane Partsch, he tried to flee but dismounted and took off southbound on foot. Partsch was taken into custody, following the brief pursuit. Officers found 35 grams of meth, 61 alprazolam pills, drug paraphernalia, and two grams of marijuana.

The motorcycle, a 2021 Suzuki GSX 1000, was reported stolen back in October 2021. Partsch was arrested for several drug-related offenses, plus theft by receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

The passenger on the motorcycle, 25-year-old Stephanie Bachman, initially took off on foot but was soon arrested and put in jail for possession of a controlled substance.