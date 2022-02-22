Lincoln Man Arrested For Having Drugs, Cash After Being Pulled Over For No Headlight

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 22)–An erratic driver late Monday night at 1st and Dawes Avenue ends up leading to a police on a chase that ended on the Harris Overpass. Initially, officers saw the vehicle with only one headlight on.
Lincoln Police say 21-year-old Alex Hernandez was seen looking over the edge of the overpass, where he just disposed of a backpack. Officers found the backpack and inside of there were 26 THC vape cartridges, a jar of lemon cake THC wax and more than $68,000 cash.
Sgt. Chris Vigil says officers then found another $1,600 cash on Hernandez. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possessing money while violating a drug law, improper lighting, running a red light and obstructing a police officer.