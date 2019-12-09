Lincoln Man Arrested For His 4th DUI, Plus Terroristic Threats and Assault On Officer
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 9)–Lincoln Police arrested a man for his fourth DUI early Sunday morning near 46th and Orchard, where he struggled with officers as they were taking him into custody.
Sidney then kicked one of the officers.
According to Sgt. Angela Sands, 33-year-old Jermaine Sidney allegedly told the arresting officer he had gang ties and would kill him after he got out of jail.
“He (Sidney) would track down his home address, find his sister, kids and loved ones and slowly kill them,” Sand told KFOR News on what Sidney had threatened the arresting officer. Sidney also made several graphic threats toward the officer and his family.
Sidney was arrested for fourth offense DUI and refusing a chemical test, driving while having a revoked license, terroristic threats and third degree assault on an officer. Sidney was also on federal probation.