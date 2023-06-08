Lincoln Man Arrested For Stealing High-End Liquor and Wine

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 8)–More than $3,600 worth of liquor and wine were stolen from Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits near 27th and Folkways back on May 27 and 28 and this past weekend, the suspect involved was arrested.

According to Lincoln Police, inventory done found some discrepancy in the high-end wine and champaigne area. A review of security video showed 34-year-old Christopher Rogers of Lincoln placing seven bottles of liquor into a baby stroller and leaving the store before returning the next day to take two bottles of wine.

Police on Sunday arrested Rogers at his home for felony shoplifting.