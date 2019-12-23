Lincoln Man Arrested For Terroristic Threats
A Lincoln man spent the weekend in jail after being tased for running away from police. Officers wanted to talk to 40 year old, Adam Gilleland, about allegedly sending threatening texts and phone calls. They found him near the 6900 block of Willow Ave., but he ran into an area out of sight of officers. Thinking he might be getting a gun, an officer deployed his Taser and Gilleland was taken to jail for Terroristic Threats.
