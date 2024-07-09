Lincoln Man Arrested For Two Omaha Robberies

OMAHA–(KFOR July 9)–A 43-year-old Lincoln man is accused of being involved in a couple of robberies in the Omaha area.

Sherman Wade was arrested July 4 in Lancaster County and will be brought to Douglas County soon to face multiple charges. He was arrested in connection to a robbery July 3 at a U.S. Bank off of 90th and Maple and it’s believed he was involved in the hold up of an Advanced Auto Parts store near Saddle Creek Road and Cuming Street in central Omaha in February.

Wade was also booked on a federal probation violation warrant.