Lincoln Man Arrested For Violating Protection Order Against Him

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 27)–A 37-year-old man is accused of possibly violating a protection order early Wednesday morning, after he was seen on security video at a home in the area of 37th and Cornhusker.

Lincoln Police say a 64-year-old man has a protection order against Tyler Shepard, who was described as being seen removing a security camera on the property. Officers later talked to Shepard at his home nearby and he then resisted being taken into custody.

Officers used a taser on Shepard and was taken to a hospital to be checked out and was released. He was arrested for violating a protection order, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest and 2nd-degree criminal trespass.