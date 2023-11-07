Lincoln Man Arrested In Connection to Child Sexual Assault

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 7)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a 42-year-old Lincoln man on Monday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree child sexual assault.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said Christopher Hunt had been wanted since late July and it was believed he was living on the streets. Hunt was arrested near 30th and Franklin, according to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin. He says Task Force members reached out to Melissa Ripley, a Homeless Outreach Coordinator with the Lincoln Police Department for assistance in the investigation.

Houchin said Ripley showed a photo of Hunt to a retired LPD officer that walked in an area where there were homeless encampments. Houchin said when the retired officer was on a walk Monday, they saw Hunt reading on a park bench near 30th and Franklin and contacted law enforcement. Hunt was arrested without incident.