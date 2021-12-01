Lincoln Man Arrested On DUI Charge Related To October Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 1)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, accused of DUI serious bodily injury, after police found out he was under the influence when his speeding SUV collided with a car at 27th and Old Cheney back on Oct. 17 that left the other driver with serious injuries.
Travis Tucker turned himself in at the Lancaster County Jail around 5am Tuesday.
According to Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker, Tucker’s eastbound Jeep Cherokee had been speeding when it collided with an eastbound Buick Encore, driven by a 33-year-old man. The SUV forced the car over the median and into a light pole on the northside of Old Cheney Road, according to the accident report. Tucker’s SUV then crashed into a tree on the southside.
Both vehicles were totaled. Officers obtained a warrant to test the blood of Tucker whom they suspected was under the influence of alcohol. The results indicated he had a BAC of .226.