Lincoln Man Arrested on Several Charges Following Investigation by Narcotics Task Force

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 14)–A 59-year-old man that’s had previous run-ins with law enforcement in Lincoln is in jail, facing a string of charges.

Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Monday evening were doing surveillance in the area of 1st Street between Cornhusker Highway and Superior Street. They later saw Joseph Blythe driving a vehicle and he had two active arrest warrants.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says Blythe was seen stopping in the area of the 600 block of West Butler Avenue, where investigators got out and told him to get out of his vehicle. Blythe, instead, drove onto the grass to get away from investigators. Vollmer says Task Force members didn’t engage in a pursuit.

Blythe was later found at a home in the 800 block of Gaslight Lane, still in his vehicle. Officers commanded him to get out, which he complied and was taken to jail.

Just over three grams of suspected meth was found on Blythe. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving during a 15-year license revocation, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, then cited for willful reckless driving, violating an ignition interlock device, obstructing an officer and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle.