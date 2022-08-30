Lincoln Man In Jail, Another Sought In Assault/Robbery Case

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)–A 40-year-old Lincoln man is in custody, while another man is wanted after both allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman of $10,000 she was using to purchase a new vehicle early Saturday afternoon near Roca.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Tuesday said that the 33-year-old Beatrice woman needed a ride to Lincoln to buy a car, so Thomas Angell and a 31-year-old Beatrice man gave her a lift. Once they got near Roca and woman asleep in the back, Angell pulled over in the area of 25th and Wittstruck Road and he and the other man started to assault the woman and took her money. During the incident, shots were fired but never hit the woman, according to Sheriff Wagner.

Someone living in the area heard the gunshots and called for help. By the time deputies showed up, the two men took off with the money and left the woman in the roadside ditch. The woman was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

Deputies later arrested Angell outside his southwest Lincoln apartment on Saturday evening, where they found $3,000 cash on him.

Wagner says they the identify of the other suspect, but he has not been arrested yet.