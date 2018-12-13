Lincoln Man In Jail For Meth Possession

A 23-year-old man is in jail for meth possession after he parked a vehicle with stolen plates early Thursday in the parking lot of the north Lincoln Walmart near 27th and Superior.

Police Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News officers ran the VIN and discovered the registered owner, Dustin Bartels, who also had a broadcast out for his arrest in a theft.

Police found Bartels in the store, handcuffed him, and took him outside, Sands said. However, a Bartels continued to struggle during a search and tried to pull away from the officers, who eventually found a baggie in his pocket. That baggie had 28 grams of suspected meth.

Bartels was arrested for the possession of meth with intent to deliver and the arrest broadcast for theft.