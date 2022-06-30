Lincoln Man is Accused of Sending Threatening Emails

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 30)–A 20-year-old man is in jail, suspected of terroristic threats, after he allegedly made threats to LPS employees through emails.
Lincoln Police say the investigation began in May, where Dominic Booker apparently started sending the emails, looking for a former administrator he had when he was in school. Another email was sent on Monday, which was more threatening in nature to those that Booker believes wronged him.
A search warrant was served at a his home near 9th and “G” on Wednesday. Inside, investigators found a loaded AR-15 style rifle by the front door.
Booker was arrested and taken to jail.