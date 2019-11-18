Lincoln Man Killed In Car-Motorcycle Crash On Sunday
courtesy 10/11 NOW
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–A 62-year-old Lincoln man is dead, after his motorcycle rear-ended an SUV Sunday afternoon at NW 48th and Highway 34, Lancaster County Sheriff’s investigators said Sunday evening in a news release to KFOR News.
Michael Stover was pronounced dead at the scene. His motorcycle was westbound when it rear-ended a Toyota Highlander stopped for a red light. The driver, 57-year-old Margaret Niedbalski of Columbus, was not hurt.
Deputies say Stover was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but it wasn’t on his head after the crash.
Alcohol is not believed to be involved.