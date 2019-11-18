      Weather Alert

Lincoln Man Killed In Car-Motorcycle Crash On Sunday

Nov 17, 2019 @ 9:30pm
courtesy 10/11 NOW

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–A 62-year-old Lincoln man is dead, after his motorcycle rear-ended an SUV Sunday afternoon at NW 48th and Highway 34, Lancaster County Sheriff’s investigators said Sunday evening in a news release to KFOR News.

Michael Stover was pronounced dead at the scene.  His motorcycle was westbound when it rear-ended a Toyota Highlander stopped for a red light.  The driver, 57-year-old Margaret Niedbalski of Columbus, was not hurt.

Deputies say Stover was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but it wasn’t on his head after the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be involved.