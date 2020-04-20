Lincoln Man Killed In Seward County Crash
courtesy 10/11 NOW
MILFORD–(KFOR Apr. 20)–A 20-year-old Lincoln man died in a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning about four miles west of Milford, Seward County Sheriff’s investigators said in a news release on Monday.
Connor Brown was on a motorcycle heading westbound when it veered off the road and into a ditch at Highway 6 and 294th Road, around 12:30am Sunday. Brown was taken to a Seward hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Alcohol is not believed to be involved and Brown was wearing a helmet.
Deputies say speed was a factor.