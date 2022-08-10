Lincoln Man Loses Thousands of Dollars In Scam

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a fraud case, where a 56-year-old Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a scam while communicating with a woman from Nigeria the past two years.
On Wednesday morning, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers were contacted by the victim on Tuesday evening, after he had been talking with the woman through Facebook and did some research on her. The man told officers the woman asked him to send some cellphones to her and the more they talked over time, she indicated she was going to come to Lincoln to visit him and bring $14-million worth of gold with her.
Sgt. Vollmer said the victim told them in order for that to happen, various fees and taxes had to be taken care of to transport the gold. Since February 2020, the victim told officers he believes he may have sent the woman between $150,000 to $200,000, most of which money was transferred through gift cards and Bitcoin.
The victim also told investigators he did an image search of the woman’s photo, which was that of an adult film star.