Lincoln Man Loses Thousands of Dollars to Crypto Currency Scam

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 6)–Another fraud case is under investigation by Lincoln Police, after a 56-year-old man contacted officers on Friday morning about talking to an unknown person in early December about crypto currency trading.

LPD was called out to a home southwest of 84th and Holdrege, where the victim said the person he talked to encouraged him to join a group message on Telegram. Police say the victim completed some trades and made a return, but was encouraged to up his investment to increase his return.

The victim invested $300,000 and received a notice that his account was under audit. Police say the victim was told by controllers of the group that he could unlock the account with more money, which the victim added $50,000. The victim told officers he was also being advised to invest more money, which led him to believe he was being scammed.

None of that money has been recovered.