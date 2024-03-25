Lincoln Man Out of Thousands of Dollars Through Scam

A snapshot taken from security video of the black Honda Accord involved in the scam that targeted a Lincoln man. This is taken from Saturday, Mar. 23, 2024 near the Hy-Vee store off of 50th and “O” Street. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 25)–Scammers are doing all sorts of things to get your money anyway possible.

Unfortunately, a 27-year-old Lincoln man fell victim to one that cost him $40,000. According to Lincoln Police, officers contacted the victim on Saturday, who told them he got a phone call from someone claiming to be an inspector with the Federal Trade Commission, who said the victim was wanted for money laundering and there was an arrest warrant out for him.

The victim told officers the caller said he had to cooperate in secret to prove his money was legitimate, by having to verify his money and send it back to him at a later time in a cashier’s check. Police say the victim made three withdrawals from his bank account for a total of $40,000, then was told to meet a government informant at the Hy-Vee off of 50th and “O”.

The victim turned the money over to a man wearing a mask and sunglasses driving a black Honda Accord. The investigation is ongoing.