Lincoln Man Pleads Guilty in July Burglary of Scott Frost’s Home

A Lincoln man pleaded guilty Thursday in the burglary of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost’s south Lincoln home.

21-year-old Andrew Williams will face up to 20 years in prison on the charge at his sentencing next month. Williams and two others entered Frost’s home through an unlocked garage door in late July. They allegedly stole fifty thousand dollars worth of shoes, football helmets, and artwork.

Williams was arrested two days later after being pulled over with one of the pairs of shoes.

Charges are pending against two 17-year-olds accused of being involved in the burglary with Williams.