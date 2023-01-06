Lincoln Man Robbed at His Home by Two Women

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 26-year-old Lincoln man was robbed of his shoes, debit card and cash when two women showed up to his home late Thursday morning.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were called to the victim’s home in the area of 10th and “C” Streets on a report of a robbery. The victim told investigators he met one of the women on Facebook and she agreed to visit him. Vollmer says the victim got home and found the woman he was communicating with online was already in the house, apparently through an unlocked door.

The woman was with another unknown woman and both were holding a pair of his Nike Air Jordan shoes. Vollmer says the victim confronted both women, who then yelled at him and took his wallet by ripping the front pocket of his jeans.

In addition to the two pair of shoes, a debit card and $2,000 cash were also taken. The total loss is just over $2,200. If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.