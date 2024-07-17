Lincoln Man Suspected in Other Jewelry Theft Cases

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 17)–The man accused of stealing jewelry in early June at a home in southwest Lancaster County is now suspected of committing similar thefts while working for a cleaning service.

Five more cases have come up recently that are being investigated by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police and authorities in Omaha and Papillion. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says it’s believed that 25-year-old Austin Isa was going to Michigan to pawn off the items. Houchin says in the two other similar crimes in Lancaster County, it’s believed that a total of $8,200 worth of jewelry and cash were stolen. Three others are still being investigated by LPD, Omaha Police and Papillion Police.

Deputies showed up to Isa’s apartment near 70th and Adams on July 8, where he and his 37-year-old girlfriend, Jonie Rolfsmeyer, were arrested. Isa had been working for Kleen As It Gets, a cleaning service operated by Rolfsmeyer. The ring taken June 4 from the home near Denton that was pawned was retrieved by Isa before his arrest, and it has not been found.

So far, the total amount in all of these suspected cases is between $15,000 to $20,000. The investigation is ongoing and if you have used Kleen As It Gets to come clean your home, call the Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500.