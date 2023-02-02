Police Lights (Getty Images)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 1)–A 61-year-old Lincoln man, who had worked as a mentor for LPS, is in jail accused of having child pornography.

On Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol served a search warrant at a home in Lincoln belonging to 61-year-old Joseph Maciarz, Jr., where investigators found numerous items involving child pornography. This follows a child exploitation investigation, according to the Patrol in a news release to KFOR News.

Maciarz was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography and was put in the Lancaster County Jail.

According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, Maciarz is no longer employed as an LPS mentor.