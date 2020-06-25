Lincoln Man Suspected Of Hitting Skateboarder With Truck Before Driving Away
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 25)–Police have arrested a man believed to have hit a skateboarder with his truck, then driving off.
It happened Tuesday just west of 27th and “J” Street, where police say the skateboarder tried getting out of the way of the truck, but a line of cars prevented it. When the truck honked, the skateboarder said he made an obscene gesture to the driver…which prompted the hit the victim, causing non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck, 58-year-old David Warneke of Lincoln, left the scene, but witnesses were able to give a description to police. Based on the evidence, including the statements made by the victim, the person who called 911, and witnesses, LPD officers cited and lodged Warneke for 2nd Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.