Lincoln Man Threatens To Kill Roommate With Knife

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 8)–Lincoln Police arrested a 30-year-old man early Monday morning, when he allegedly threatened to kill one of his roommates with a knife inside their home off of 25th and Potter.
Officer Erin Spilker says the 27-year-old victim and a roommate barricaded themselves behind a basement door, when Christopher Snyder used his knife to try and get through. But Officers were able to apprehend Snyder and arrest him for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Spilker says the victim reported to officers there was some daily disturbances between him and Snyder and that he feared for his life.