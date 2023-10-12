KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Lincoln Man To Face Preliminary Hearing In Theft of Ambulance and Police Pursuit

October 12, 2023 12:03PM CDT
Share
Lincoln Man To Face Preliminary Hearing In Theft of Ambulance and Police Pursuit
Austin Risor (File photo from Nebraska Dept. of Corrections)

OMAHA–(KFOR Oct. 12)–Bond has been set at $750,000 for a 29-year-old Lincoln man accused of stealing an ambulance in Council Bluffs on Oct. 7 and led Omaha Police on a chase.

Austin Risor appeared in Douglas County Court on Tuesday. He’s accused of escaping custody, theft or receiving stolen property and using a vehicle to avoid arrest. Risor had been sought by authorities for weeks, after he left the Community Corrections Center-Omaha and didn’t show up to work.

His preliminary hearing on those charges was set for November 14.

Lincoln News