Lincoln Man To Face Preliminary Hearing In Theft of Ambulance and Police Pursuit

OMAHA–(KFOR Oct. 12)–Bond has been set at $750,000 for a 29-year-old Lincoln man accused of stealing an ambulance in Council Bluffs on Oct. 7 and led Omaha Police on a chase.

Austin Risor appeared in Douglas County Court on Tuesday. He’s accused of escaping custody, theft or receiving stolen property and using a vehicle to avoid arrest. Risor had been sought by authorities for weeks, after he left the Community Corrections Center-Omaha and didn’t show up to work.

His preliminary hearing on those charges was set for November 14.