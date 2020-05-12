Lincoln Man Tries Fighting Officers While Being Arrested At A Convenience Store
Jeremiah Coleman (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 12)–A 34-year-old Lincoln man is accused of possessing a controlled substance, along with disturbing the peace and second-degree trespassing, after an incident early Monday morning at the Pump ‘N Pantry near Sun Valley Boulevard and West “O” Street.
Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz on Tuesday said Jeremiah Coleman allegedly tried to fight officers while being arrested and kicked the windows inside the police cruiser. Bonkiewicz says Coleman was trying to fight other customers and officers saw him screaming at cars in the parking lot.
Officers tried to detain Coleman outside, when he took a fighting stance and told them, “I never go willingly in handcuffs.”
Officer Bonkiewicz says investigators were able to deescalate the situation, while having a taser pointed at Coleman. It was never deployed. Once Coleman was put in handcuffs, officers reported he started thrashing around and kicked the cruiser windows. Five corrections officers at the Lancaster County Jail and two police officers took control of Coleman as they took him inside.
Bonkiewicz says Coleman allegedly tried spitting on the officers. In Coleman’s belongings, they found a glass pipe with meth residue.