Lincoln Man Uses Baseball Bat To Vandalize Multiple Local Businesses

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 4)–On Monday, October 2, at 10:21 p.m. police were called to Constellation Studio, 2055 ‘O’

Street, on the report of a vandalism that had just occurred.

Officers contacted the owner of the business who said she heard a loud ‘bang’ and then observed one of the glass windows to the

business broken. Surveillance video captured an individual, later identified as 21-year-old Preston Breneman, using a baseball bat to shatter the window.

Officers discovered another broken window at the O Street Barbershop, 2047 ‘O’ Street. Officers located Breneman near Antelope Valley & ‘O’ Street at 10:55 p.m. and took him into custody without incident. Breneman was lodged in jail for two counts of Criminal Mischief.

Damage to the windows is estimated at $1,600.