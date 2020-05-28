Lincoln Man Wanted In Thursday Morning Shooting In Grand Island
Antoine Johnson (Courtesy Photo)
GRAND ISLAND–(KFOR May 28)–A Lincoln man shot early Thursday morning in Grand Island remains in critical condition, after being life-flighted to an Omaha hospital, while authorities continue looking for another Lincoln man believed to be involved in the shooting.
Grand Island Police say the shooting happened just after midnight at Sycamore and Oklahoma streets, where 31-year-old Gary Zierke III was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to CHI St. Francis Hospital, before being flown to Omaha.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Antoine Johnson, who will turn 34 on Friday. Grand Island Police describe him as a black male, about 5-11, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see Johnson, GIPD urges you to call 911 or if you know his whereabouts, call 308-385-5400.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in the shooting of Gary Zierke III of Lincoln near the intersection in Grand Island early Thursday morning.