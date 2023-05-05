Lincoln Man Who Died From Self-Inflicted Gunshot During Standoff Has Been Identified

A Lincoln Police cruiser blocks off northbound traffic at 27th and Holdrege early Thursday morning, as investigators were in the middle of a standoff situation in the area of 28th and Clinton. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 5)–Investigators on Friday released the name of the man, who was the subject of a standoff in the early hours of Thursday morning near 27th and Holdrege and later died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says 49-year-old Jamie Mitchell had a protection order issued against him by his ex-wife in January, which was updated in April to add her new address from which he was banned. Houchin said there were firearms inside Mitchell’s home and a friend of Mitchell’s contacted Lincoln Police on Wednesday, after Mitchell apparently made verbal threats against the city department he used to work for and Clinton Elementary School, which sits across the street from his home. It wasn’t clear if Mitchell had been fired or quit his job.

That friend contacted police, which led to an arrest warrant later served by LPD’s Tactical Unit that led to the standoff, which ended when a gunshot was heard by investigators just before 5 o’clock Thursday morning. Mitchell was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died.

An autopsy has been ordered by the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office to officially determine the cause of death.