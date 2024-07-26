Lincoln Police arrested 23-year-old Angela Navarro back in April after she was suspected of helping Scheich get enrolled in Lincoln Public Schools.  Scheich was arrested in July of 2023.  According to her arrest affidavit, Navarro posed as “Danielle Hess,” Zak’s mother, and worked with LPS staff to get Scheich enrolled. Police said that once they’d discovered Scheich’s fictitious identity, they contacted Navarro, who insisted on their false identities.