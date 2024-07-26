LINCOLN–(KFOR July 26)–A Lincoln man that posed as a high school student at Southeast and Northwest High Schools during the 2022-23 school year and had inappropriate relationships with female students has pleaded no contest to five counts in the case, including two counts of first-degree sexual assault.

On Thursday, 27-year-old Zachary Scheich entered the plea in court. He used an alias, Zak Hess, to pose as a 17-year-old student and spent 54 days in school at Southeast and Northwest High Schools. The crimes happened away from school. Prosecutors said he sexually assaulted multiple children and cost the district more than $6,000. Scheich created false documents and an “elaborate backstory” to pass himself off as a 17-year-old student.

Lincoln Police arrested 23-year-old Angela Navarro back in April after she was suspected of helping Scheich get enrolled in Lincoln Public Schools. Scheich was arrested in July of 2023. According to her arrest affidavit, Navarro posed as “Danielle Hess,” Zak’s mother, and worked with LPS staff to get Scheich enrolled. Police said that once they’d discovered Scheich’s fictitious identity, they contacted Navarro, who insisted on their false identities.

Scheich is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 11.