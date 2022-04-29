Lincoln Marathon Signs, Barricades To Be Seen Through The Weekend

Lincoln, NE (April 29, 2022) Street and parking restrictions for the Lincoln Marathon will start to appear tonight (Friday) but won’t go into effect until Sunday. The race kicks off just before 7:00 A.M. Sunday morning with an expected seven thousand runners participating.
Among the restrictions: South 48th Street will be closed from Highway 2 to Calvert Street from approximately 7 A.M. to 9 A.M. There will be no eastbound traffic on Normal Boulevard between Holmes North Shore Road and South 56th street from about 8 am to noon.
Late today, temporary ‘No Parking’ signs will be posted at various locations along the marathon route. Those ‘No Parking’ signs will go into effect early Sunday morning. Watch for the signs to help prevent being towed. A map of the route along with anticipated times of runners can be found at www.lincolnmarathon.org